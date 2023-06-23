A hidden gem inside Huntsville's U.S. Veterans Memorial Museum

Spend any time in Huntsville's U.S Veterans Memorial Museum and you'll be mesmerized by the artifacts and stories of all branches our nation's military, but what's more fascinating than the stuff inside, are the volunteers who keep the place running. They are the real treasures and the people you want to meet.
There's not an inch of the 12,000-square-foot facility Larry Bayer hasn't touched. He can tell you the story behind every display-- after all he is the Director of Exhibits. Larry Bayer can talk the talk, because you see, like most of the volunteers there he walked the walk.
"We played soldier after school at night, it was just endemic that I would probably join the Army, although the Air Force was my first love, I wound up joining a National Guard unit while I was still in high school and I stayed in the Army, Army Reserves and active Army for 34 years," he said with a smile.
Which included two tours in Vietnam, the first of which he volunteered for early on. In his first tour, he was an adviser to a Vietnamese infantry battalion and later a liaison officer with a U.S. Air Force Air Commando Group at Bien Hoa Air Force Base.
"My job was to give the battalion commander (for the ARVN Army of the Republic of Vietnam) the artillery support that he needed, to give medical evacuation that he needed, to give him intelligence reports that we would receive and more or less be his guy to go to for any logistics or any tactical support that he needed."
He still has his calendar he used to track the days before he went to war, and once in country used it as a journal, making notes of important events.
"We were starting to get more and more combat units in country, the 1st Infantry Division was in country by then, the 173rd Airborne Brigade was in county by then, the 1st Air Cavalry Division was moving in the country so more and more units were coming into country. The Air Force Unit was evolving as well. By this time I had left the ARVN battalion and my job was to advise the wing commander on the disposition of and Viet Cong units that we could identify and also brief the pilots on a lot of these missions of what their target might be, any place that would be safe for them to eject if they had to bailout - where friendly forces were located- so that was pretty much my 8-5 job during the week. On weekends I would fly missions with these guys because 80 percent of them were roommates of mine."
Tucked away inside November 1965 is a little note about a mission he flew up north.
"I was flying with the 602nd Air Commando Squadron that day and both the 602nd and the 1st Air Commando Squadron were alerted to fly up north which was very unusual at that period, but we'd roll out, make two bomb runs, one run with the Napalm, then a couple 20 millimeter runs and then pull out of the area."
It was years later before Larry realized he witnessed the attack on LZXRAY in the Ia Drang Valley.
"That's the first time we ever used that many planes for that operation and I thought you know something big is going on, I had no idea who it was and I didn't know who it was for another 16 years. I read articles and I figured it may have been the 1st Cav Division because they were up in that area, so I knew it was one of their American units, but who they were and what the battle was, I didn't know until I met George Forrest at Leavenworth when we were teaching together and then the book came out and I got a copy of the book and then I met Joe Galloway and it all kind of fit together after that."
In Bayer's second tour of Vietnam, he served with the 9th Infantry Division, operating in the Mekong Delta.
Bayer was wounded during a rescue operation on his second deployment. While rescuing crews from a Filipino tugboat attacked by Viet Cong rockets, Bayer sustained rocket fragments to his legs. The boat was on fire so Bayer and the others were trying to push gasoline barrels over the side to prevent an explosion. He got burns on his hands. Bayer, who was treated and released from a hospital, received the Purple Heart and the Soldier's Medal for lifesaving.