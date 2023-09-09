A great looking Saturday morning to start the weekend off!

Saturday morning is starting off right with temperatures in the low to middle 60s! We will see mostly sunny skies this afternoon with scattered showers and storms possible for those east of I-65 in the late afternoon and early evening, but don't cancel the outdoor plans; it won't rain all afternoon and not everyone will get rain.
Sunday will feature more of the same, lower humidity, showers and a few storms but this time for all the Tennessee Valley, and highs yet again in the mid-80s.
Monday will be warmer and the humidity levels will be a little higher than the weekend. Scattered storms move back in on Tuesday morning and afternoon ahead of another cold front that will drop our temperatures even more. These below average temperatures will stick with us through the end of the week with the next chance of rain coming in on Friday but it is low for now.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. scattered showers east of I65. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: N 5 MPH.