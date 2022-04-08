 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

A frosty start possible Saturday morning

  • Updated
  • 0

It will stay mostly cloudy through most of tonight and temperatures will be cold, dipping into the mid-30s. The NWS has a Frost Advisory taking effect at 1 a.m., lasting until 9 a.m. Saturday. It will be a night to cover less hearty plants if you can't bring them inside.

It will still be chilly Saturday, but not to the extent of what Friday brought. Highs reach the upper 50s, and for Sunday, it's much warmer. In between, lows dip into the mid-30s again, then afternoon highs climb into the low to mid-70s.

Rain chances creep back into the forecast Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures stay closer to average next week, and the most active days look to be Wednesday and Thursday. Strong storms look possible Wednesday and perhaps into Thursday, depending on the timing of next week's system.

Weekend weather

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you