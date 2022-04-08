A frosty start possible Saturday morning

It will stay mostly cloudy through most of tonight and temperatures will be cold, dipping into the mid-30s. The NWS has a Frost Advisory taking effect at 1 a.m., lasting until 9 a.m. Saturday. It will be a night to cover less hearty plants if you can't bring them inside.
It will still be chilly Saturday, but not to the extent of what Friday brought. Highs reach the upper 50s, and for Sunday, it's much warmer. In between, lows dip into the mid-30s again, then afternoon highs climb into the low to mid-70s.
Rain chances creep back into the forecast Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures stay closer to average next week, and the most active days look to be Wednesday and Thursday. Strong storms look possible Wednesday and perhaps into Thursday, depending on the timing of next week's system.