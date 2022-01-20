 Skip to main content
A frigid Friday from start to finish

Weather 01/20/21
Overnight, we'll be dipping into the low to mid 20s and the wind will keep it feeling like the teens. It won't be getting much better for Friday as we hang on to more cloud cover than sunshine. Wind chills stay in the teens and actual highs will have a hard time making it out of the mid 30s.  Even colder air settles in Friday night as clouds clear, allowing for lows in the teens Saturday morning.
 
Although temperatures will be below average all weekend, it will be nice weather otherwise. Expect sunshine and highs in the low to mid 40s.  There's a bit of divergence in the model data with the forecast early next week. At this point, it looks possible that we'll see some rain Monday night into Tuesday, but the chance of winter weather is looking fairly low.
Forecast "feels like"
 

