A Football Friendly Friday Forecast

Friday's high temperatures will remain on the lower end and in the mid-80s, but dew points will still be quite high, meaning that sticky and muggy conditions stay with us through the weekend.
While there will be some spotty pop-up showers and storms later this afternoon and into this evening, the majority of us will stay dry throughout the day.
The a very strong band of showers and thunderstorms will move from SE through NW Alabama overnight tonight. This means that most Friday night football games should be able to be played...or at least started before any substantial rain comes.
The overnight rain follows us into Saturday morning and lunchtime. It might be a good idea to plan on a slow start to your Saturday as many of us will wake up to torrential downpours and plenty of lightning.
Weekend high temperatures will be in the low 80s.
Tracking the Tropics
Hurricane Earl continues to strengthen as it moves north-northeast at about 5 mph. Maximum sustained winds remain at 105 mph. The storm is expected to intensify to a major hurricane, possibly Category 4, bringing 1 to 3 inches of rain across Bermuda through Friday. It will stay well east of the Carolina Coast and is not a threat to the U.S. In the Pacific, Hurricane Kay is moving north-northwest near 15 mph. The hurricane is passing to the west of the southern Baja California peninsula. Rain from the outer bands could bring 2 to 4 inches to the south portion of California and about 1 to 2 inches to Southwest Arizona.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, spotty storms. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: E at 5 to 10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Heavy nighttime rain into Saturday AM. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: E at 5 to 10 MPH.