A foggy start this morning for some, this afternoon brings another chance of pop-up storms

Saturday morning starts off dry with some areas of patchy fog, by the afternoon hours we will see another chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms they likely will be short-lived and only have a low chance of causing flood issues.
Sunday brings another chance of afternoon showers and storms and there will be a low threat for damaging wind gusts and large hail. Those that stay dry can expect highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and heat indices as high as 100-105.
An active pattern will remain in place next week. Monday will bring another low end threat for some stronger storms with damaging winds and large hail being the main threats. After Monday next Wednesday and Thursday look like the best opportunities for storms. A cold front will slide through early in the day on Tuesday and cool us down a little bit.
TODAY: Pop-up afternoon showers and storms. Chance of rain: 30%. Highs in the low 90s. Wind: SW 5 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Rain ending. Chance of rain: 10%. Lows in the low 70s. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.