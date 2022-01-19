A Florence High School senior's day in the life of virtual learning

Micah Metcalf, a senior at Florence High School, described the transition to remote learning as a balancing act. Some days are harder than others, but he trusts his teachers and his school system, and he knows these types of decisions aren't easy.
With Florence City Schools going remote until Jan. 24, the college-bound senior provided WAAY 31 access to his remote learning journey.
"So, this is my Canvas, and I check all my classes right here," he says as he points out the online platform he uses.
Metcalf said he is issued assignments at the beginning of the week and has about six days to complete them. He said he prefers to start his workday in the afternoon.
He's enjoying the high level of autonomy and being able to create his own work environment.
"I prefer my own space, where I can play my own music and stuff like that," he said.
However, it does come with a few cons.
"Sometimes, I get distracted, because I have two younger siblings in my house," Metcalf said. "So, they’re usually trying to bother with me or play with me even though I’m trying to do homework."
He said not having teachers and classmates there in person becomes difficult when questions arise. But, he said, and his classmates do the best they can to adjust.
"Some of us, we start little group chats, and then if we need help, we’ll just text in the group chat," he explained, adding their teachers are also pretty quick to respond to emails.
Metcalf believes he’s done a good job of adjusting to the remote learning. He said he appreciates the advice his teachers have given him, which is to not procrastinate and to work as hard as they can on everything they do.
And when asked if he feels like he'll be ready for college, despite the transitions to and from remote learning, Metcalf answered with a confident yes.
"I know the teachers," he said. "They’re working pretty hard to get us prepared for college, even though we’re in a pandemic."