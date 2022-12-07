A Florence church prepares to send supplies to the people of Ukraine

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine nears a year, a Florence Church is preparing to send supplies to help the Ukrainian people.
Members of the Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ made the decision to start the drive in response to seeing the devastating pictures of the aftermath of the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
Three months since beginning to collect, the church has seen support from many communities.
"We've had a great response," said Becky Terry, a member of the Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ. "From the area around here in Florence, from Huntsville and Moulton, Knoxville, and other locations in Tennessee."
Church members are sending essentials to help the people in Ukraine survive this upcoming winter.
"This container that we are shipping over has winter clothing," said Terry. "[Along] with hygiene products, household products, cleaning supplies, medical supplies and furniture."
Next Monday, the church will load the supplies out of the storage unit and into a container, which will then begin to go to Ukraine.
Terry said they will have more than likely have another drive in the near future, as the response for this drive was overwhelming.