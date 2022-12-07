A Florence church prepares to send supplies to the people of Ukraine

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Jackson and Madison Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville. * WHEN...Until Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 5:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 15.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:00 AM CST Wednesday was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.5 feet on 01/17/1997. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&