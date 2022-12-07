 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Jackson and
Madison Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 15.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:00 AM CST Wednesday was 15.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

A Florence church prepares to send supplies to the people of Ukraine

  • 0

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine nears a year, a Florence Church is preparing to send supplies to help the Ukrainian people. 

Storage container full of supplies to head to Ukraine

The storage unit full of supplies the Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ plans to send to Ukraine. 

Members of the Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ made the decision to start the drive in response to seeing the devastating pictures of the aftermath of the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

Three months since beginning to collect, the church has seen support from many communities. 

"We've had a great response," said Becky Terry, a member of the Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ. "From the area around here in Florence, from Huntsville and Moulton, Knoxville, and other locations in Tennessee."

Church members are sending essentials to help the people in Ukraine survive this upcoming winter. 

"This container that we are shipping over has winter clothing," said Terry. "[Along] with hygiene products, household products, cleaning supplies, medical supplies and furniture."

Next Monday, the church will load the supplies out of the storage unit and into a container, which will then begin to go to Ukraine. 

Terry said they will have more than likely have another drive in the near future, as the response for this drive was overwhelming. 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com.

