A few strong storms possible late Wednesday

It will continue to feel like early summer tonight with warm overnight lows in the upper 60s. Look for mostly cloudy skies and a steady south breeze.
Tomorrow will be another warm one with highs in the mid 80s, just a few degrees shy of daily records. The morning and early afternoon will be dry with partly cloudy skies.
A few late day thunderstorms will then be possible mainly in northwest Alabama. These will slowly become more widespread Wednesday night. Isolated damaging wind gusts will be possible, but the severe threat appears to be low for our area.
Storms will transition to steady rain Thursday morning. Showers will then gradually clear out Thursday afternoon. Rain likely returns to North Alabama Friday through Saturday morning, but Easter Sunday has a good chance of being dry. Highs Thursday through Saturday will drop to the low and mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind: S 10-14 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms possible late. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SSW 10-20 MPH, gusting up to 30 MPH.