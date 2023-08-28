A few strong storms and cooler temperatures Monday

Spotty showers and one or two storms may slow you down on your Monday morning drive. Rain tapers off through the morning but watch out for ponding in the typical trouble spots.
Additional storms fire up across North Alabama this afternoon. Some storms later today could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. Spotty showers continue tonight. Tuesday features more afternoon showers and storms but not quite as many as what we will see today.
Higher rain chances combined with a cold front pushing south have put an end to the extreme heat. Highs stay in the mid 80s this week while overnight lows fall into the 60s. The 90s return just in time for Labor Day weekend.
Latest On Tropical Storm Idalia
Tropical Storm Idalia will strengthen to a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico later today. Landfall is expected near the Big Bend of Florida as a major hurricane early Wednesday.
North Alabama will not see much impact from Idalia. The main issue will be a breezy Wednesday with wind gusts up to 25 MPH as the center of Idalia moves to our southeast. However, a stray shower can't be ruled out east of I-65 Wednesday.
MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Spotty showers and storms. Lows near 70. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.