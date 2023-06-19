A few storms this afternoon, plenty more rain to come this week

The severe weather threat has ended across North Alabama. Wet roads and leftover debris from last night's storms will make for a messy morning drive. Plan on an extra 5 to 10 minutes heading out the door. Some clearing skies are expected later today but a few thunderstorms will redevelop this afternoon.
The weather pattern remains very unsettled all week. Showers and storms are likely Tuesday and Wednesday. Storm chances may be a touch lower by Thursday but we will have to dodge a few downpours through the weekend.
Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches this week may lead to localized flooding concerns. High temperatures stay in the 80s thanks to higher rain chances before recovering to near 90 by the weekend.
MONDAY: Scattered afternoon storms. Highs in the mid-80s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: W 10-15 MPH.
TOINGHT: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: W 5-10 MPH.