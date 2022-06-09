A few storms possible Friday, heat wave arrives early next week

As expected, Thursday finally brought a break from the strong to severe storms and flooding. It is even possible that Friday ends up being just as dry.
The latest data continues to trend much further south with the complex of storms from out of Arkansas and Mississippi Friday afternoon. By mid afternoon tomorrow, the complex will cross over the Mississippi/Alabama state-line, but traveling to the southeast. Most data indicates that Marion, Franklin Counties could be clipped but even the areas may miss out on showers and storms.
Saturday will be the transition day with highs in the mid 80s and partly sunny skies. By Sunday we're already back up to 90 under mostly sunny skies. Sunday's 90° will be the cool day for the rest of the week. A strong ridge of high pressure sits over Alabama for most of next week. This is why mid 90s are expected Monday through Friday and possibly beyond.