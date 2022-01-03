A few slick spots with frigid temperatures Tuesday morning

The snow is out but the chill lingers! It only gets colder tonight with snow on the ground and a partly cloudy sky. Expect lows near 20° by Tuesday morning.
Temperatures that low set the stage for patches of black ice where melting has occurred. Any remaining moisture on roads will refreeze, starting with bridges and overpasses. Fortunately, warmer temperatures are on the way Tuesday afternoon, climbing close to the 50° mark with a sunny sky.
As if the past few days haven't been hectic enough, there's ANOTHER chance at winter weather in the forecast. Models aren't agreeing much yet, but there are indications that a system heading our way Thursday will arrive with enough cold air and moisture to bring a lower impact dose of winter weather. At the very least, it's going to get doggone cold.
Some of the lowest temperatures of the season are on the way Thursday night as lows hit the upper teens. By the weekend it's not quite as frigid, but rain also returns to the forecast.