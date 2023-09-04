A few showers possible this afternoon but better rain chances tomorrow

Labor day Monday doesn't look too bad, later in the afternoon we could see a few showers mainly west of I65. The rest of us will stay partly cloudy with less humid conditions for the backyard BBQs.
Better rain chances come in on Tuesday, looks like we will see some showers to start the day and the chance of some heavy rain in the afternoon hours with the best chance once again being west of I65. High temperatures will struggle between the clouds and the showers to make it out of the upper 80s.
We'll see low 90s return on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine overhead. A cold front moves through Thursday morning bringing scattered storms throughout the morning and afternoon. High temperatures for the day will sit in the upper 80s. Cooler temperatures and lower humidity will return for next weekend.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. A few showers Highs in the lower 90s. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Showers late. Lows around 70. Wind: Light SE.