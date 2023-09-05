A few showers possible this afternoon, better rain chances come tomorrow

We are seeing a break from the showers that moved through this morning. Additional showers and one or two storms could fire up late this afternoon as well. Severe weather is not a concern today. Temperatures will struggle to make it out of the upper 80s today with the cloud cover.
A cold front brings a better chance for showers and storms Wednesday afternoon and evening. Our western counties have been placed under a Level 1 risk for strong to severe storms between 2 and 8 p.m. tomorrow. Damaging wind gusts would be the primary threat.
The cold front clears North Alabama Thursday, ushering in quiet and comfortable weather that sticks around well into next week. Highs will remain in the mid-80s while lows dip into the 60s. We will be watching for another cold front to move through by the end of next week to reinforce the cool air.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. Spotty showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows near 70. Wind: S 5 MPH.