A few showers and storms Saturday

After isolated showers and storms overnight, expect elevated rain chances Saturday. Temperatures remain mild tonight, dipping into the mid-60s by Saturday morning.
As for our Saturday storm chances, it doesn't look like a total washout of a day. However, isolated storms in the morning will become more scattered by the afternoon and evening. Rain chances linger into Saturday night, becoming more isolated on Sunday again. A storm or two can be on the stronger side, with gusty wind and hail. This will also be the case Sunday with an approaching cold front.
Highs over the weekend will be in the mid-80s each afternoon, then the heat increases next week. By Wednesday, highs near the 90-degree mark, and we stay hot all through the weekend.