A few showers and storms before Wednesday's severe threat

Temperatures won't be dropping much tonight as lows are expected near 60°. A few showers and storms are possible too, mainly after midnight. Some storms could produce gusty wind, especially closer to northwest Alabama. As for Tuesday, it's the Trash Pandas home opener!
Expect some showers early Tuesday, then a break in the action that lasts all through the day until about 10 PM. That should be plenty of time for a baseball game without any weather impacts (aside from some gusty wind). We'll keep a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures will be quite warm - in the upper 70s. Showers creep back in from the southwest late Tuesday night.
The weather during the daytime Wednesday will be mainly dry with only a few showers and storms. Temperatures should hit 80° thanks to a continued south wind gusting up to 30 mph. Overnight, a line of strong to severe storms will arrive from the west ahead of a cold front, bringing the threat for damaging wind and the risk for tornadoes. There is data that suggest a general weakening trend as the storms lose available energy through the night, but we'll still want to be on guard. At this point, only a sliver of the Shoals is included in the level 3 out of 5 risk area. The rest of North Alabama is in a level 2 out of 5.
Once Wednesday night's storms move out, we should be dry by Thursday midmorning. Temperatures aren't that much cooler behind the front, so only expect a dip that takes us back down near seasonal averages. It looks as though we'll have some scattered showers and storms by Friday night into Saturday. However, there is still substantial disagreement in this part of the forecast, including Easter Sunday.