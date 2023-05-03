A few more days of sun before rain takes over North Alabama

Wednesday is truly a Chamber of Commerce weather day! The sunshine will stick around throughout the day and high temperatures will reach to the low 70s. Breezy conditions will remain but gusts will not be as strong as they were on Tuesday and there is not a Wind Advisory in effect.
Thursday will be our last day of sunshine for the next several days so soak it up while you still can! Thursday will be the warmest day of the work-week so far with highs rising to the mid-70s.
Friday through this weekend feature much higher temperatures, sitting closer to average for this time of year in the upper 70s and low 80s. Each day will bringing muggy and humid conditions and chances for summer-like rain patterns. Scattered rain with no rhyme or reason that can pop-up each day, throughout the day will follow us through much of the week next week.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Highs in the low 70s. Wind: NW 10-15 MPH, gusting to 20 MPH.
TONIGHT: Chilly. Lows in the low 40s. Wind: NNE 5 MPH.