A few isolated showers today to kick off September

Hello September! Clouds will build in this morning leaving us mostly cloudy for the rest of Friday. It will be breezy this afternoon and evening as a area of low pressure moves up from the gulf coast this will also give us the chance of a few isolated showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two. Any shower that's left should be out of our hair before the kick off of Friday night football.
Today's highs will be in the middle 80s so we are still comfortable for the first day of September. The temperatures are up for Saturday and Sunday but the good news is that the humidity levels are down. A shower very early in the morning on Saturday will be possible but most will stay dry. Sunshine sticks around Sunday and even Labor Day Monday. High temperatures will sit in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Isolated rain is in the forecast for late next week but chances are very low right now.
TODAY: Increasing clouds. Isolated showers. Highs in the middle 80s. Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A shower early. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.