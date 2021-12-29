A fan of black coffee and dark chocolate? It's in your genes, a new study says.

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 715 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 10.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 16.5 feet tomorrow evening. It
will then fall below flood stage Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 570 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
COWAN, CULLMAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE,
FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG, MOULTON,
RAINSVILLE, SCOTTSBORO, SEWANEE, TOWN CREEK, AND WINCHESTER.

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 570 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CST FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

AL
.    ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BLOUNT               CHEROKEE            COLBERT
CULLMAN              DEKALB              ETOWAH
FAYETTE              FRANKLIN            JACKSON
LAMAR                LAUDERDALE          LAWRENCE
LIMESTONE            MADISON             MARION
MARSHALL             MORGAN              WALKER
WINSTON

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Jackson,
northeastern Madison and northeastern DeKalb Counties through 800 PM
CST...

At 709 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Skyline, or 16 miles northwest of Scottsboro, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Bridgeport, Stevenson, Skyline, Hytop, Bass, Princeton, Jericho, Long
Island, Russell Cave National Monument and Estillfork.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CST for north central
and northeastern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 730 PM CST

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts 25 knots or higher.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

A fan of black coffee and dark chocolate? It's in your genes, a new study says

  • 0
A fan of black coffee and dark chocolate? It's in your genes, a new study says

A fan of black coffee and dark chocolate? It's in your genes, a new study says.

 Adobe Stock

Prefer your coffee black? Then you probably like dark, bitter chocolate, according to new research identifying a genetic basis for those preferences.

If that's you, then congratulations -- you are the lucky genetic winner of a trait that may offer you a boost toward good health, according to caffeine researcher Marilyn Cornelis, an associate professor of preventive medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

"I tell people my cup of tea is coffee research," Cornelis said. "It's a hot topic."

Why hot? Because studies find moderate amounts of black coffee -- between 3 and 5 cups daily -- has been shown to lower the risk of certain diseases, including Parkinson's, heart diseases, Type 2 diabetes and several types of cancer.

But those benefits are likely to be more pronounced if the coffee is free of all of the milks, sugars and other fattening flavorings we tend to add.

"We know there's growing evidence suggesting there's a beneficial impact of coffee consumption on health. But reading between the lines, anyone advising someone to consume coffee would typically advise them to consume black coffee due to the difference between consuming black coffee and coffee with milk and sugar," Cornelis said.

"One is naturally calorie free. The second can add possibly hundreds of calories to your coffee, and the health benefits could be quite different," she added.

A gene for coffee

In prior research, Cornelis and her team discovered that a genetic variant may contribute to why some people enjoy numerous cups of coffee a day, while others do not.

"People with the gene metabolize caffeine faster, so the stimulating effects wear off faster, and they need to drink more coffee," she said.

"This could explain why some individuals seem to be fine consuming a lot more coffee relative to someone else who might get jitters or become very anxious," she added.

In a new study published in Nature Scientific Reports, Cornelis analyzed more precise types of coffee drinkers, separating black coffee lovers from cream and sugar (or more) lovers.

"We found coffee drinkers with the genetic variant that reflects a faster metabolism of caffeine prefer bitter, black coffee," Cornelis said. "We also found the same genetic variant in people who prefer plain tea over sweetened, and bitter, dark chocolate over the more mellow milk chocolate."

Bitter foods and that mental boost

But here's a twist. Cornelis and her team don't think the preference has anything to do with the taste of plain black coffee or tea. Instead, she said, people with this gene prefer black coffee and tea because they associate the bitter flavor with the boost in mental alertness they crave from caffeine.

"Our interpretation is these people equate caffeine's natural bitterness with a psycho-stimulation effect," Cornelis said. "They learn to associate bitterness with caffeine and the boost they feel. We are seeing a learned effect."

The same applies to the preference of dark over milk chocolate, she added.

"When they think of caffeine, they think of a bitter taste, so they also enjoy dark chocolate," Cornelis said. "It's possible these people are just very sensitive to the effects of caffeine and they also have that learned behavior with other bitter foods."

Dark chocolate contains some caffeine, but much more of a compound called theobromine, a known caffeine-related stimulant of the nervous system. But more is not better when it comes to theobromine, studies find -- higher doses can increase heart rate and ruin mood.

Dark chocolate is also full of calories, so keeping consumption down is good for the waistline. Still, studies find that even a small bite of dark chocolate a day can contribute to heart health and reduce the risk of diabetes.

That's probably because cocoa contains plenty of flavanols -- epicatechin and catechin -- antioxidant compounds that are known to improve blood flow. Other foods that contain flavanols include green, oolong and black teas; red wine; kale; onions; berries; citrus fruits and soybeans.

Future studies will try to tackle the genetic preference for other bitter foods, Cornelis said, "which are generally linked to more health benefits."

"It might show that individuals who are genetically predisposed to consume more coffee are also engaged in other potentially healthy behaviors," she said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.