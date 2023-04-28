A family is pushing for justice in the stabbing death of their relative almost five years later

Nearly five years after police found a woman dead on a South Huntsville road, her sister and father are preparing to see one suspect go to trial.
On Sept. 22, 2018, then 21-year-old X'Zavier Scott and his 17-year-old girlfriend, Domanek Jackson, asked Tiffany Kelly for a ride in a store. Kelly was found dead that night on a road in South Huntsville with her car stolen. Jackson's trial ended last year with her being found guilty of robbery; now Scott is on trial for stabbing Kelly.
Kelly's father, Chris Ford, said he and the rest of his family are hoping for a different outcome this time and hope justice is served. This morning during Scott's pretrial hearing, he pleaded not guilty to his charges, and his trial is set to begin Monday afternoon with jury selection.
Ford said he is scared about how this trial will turn out and is unsure how much more of himself he can give.
"My daughter is in the ground; it's like she has no rights," Ford said. "It's taken everything I've got just to do it, and I don't know how much more I can do."
Ford and his daughter attended this morning's hearing, and both were visibly upset during the proceedings. Kelly's sister, Ashely Beichler, said last year's robbery verdict shocked and disappointed her family.
"It's been four years, going on five years, and we're still sitting here going through this, so for the first trial for her to say just robbery, you get possibility of parole, that was a slap in our face," Beichler said.
In Jackson's trial, Scott confessed to stabbing Kelly, and the district attorney's office said in court today they intend to use that in next week's trial.