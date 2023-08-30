A fall-like night ahead, followed by more sunshine on Thursday

It has been a terrific Wednesday in North Alabama to much lower humidity and plenty of sunshine. Today's breezy winds will subside this evening. Tonight will feature our coolest nights of the week with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Tomorrow will look a lot like today, just with less wind. Highs will return to the mid-80s under mainly sunny skies.
A weak disturbance may bring some isolated showers and storms to North Alabama on Friday, but these will likely clear out by the evening so high school football games should not be impacted.
Labor Day weekend looks completely dry locally. Temperatures will climb back to the upper 80s and low 90s, but humidity will remain much lower than what we had to deal with last weekend.
TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the low 60s. Wind: N 6-12 MPH.
THURSDAY: Sunny. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.