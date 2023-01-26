A dry, sunny end to the week

After an active few days, the week will end on a dry, sunny and warmer note. Before we get there, we'll have to get through another cold night. Lows tonight will be in the mid- to upper 20s under mainly clear skies.
Friday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the low 50s. Saturday looks even nicer! Temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 50s.
Saturday will certainly be the better of the two weekend days if you're wanting to get outside.
Rain will return to North Alabama on Sunday. Scattered morning showers will likely give way to widespread rain in the afternoon and evening. Rain totals will be about a half-inch to 1 inch.
This will be the start of a wet stretch that will likely continue for much of next week. After a mainly dry break next Monday, rain will likely return Tuesday through next Thursday. When it's said and done, rain totals could be upwards of 3 inches.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid- to upper 20s. Wind: W 5-10 MPH.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s. Wind: SW 5-15 MPH.