A Dekalb Co. woman is accused of pushing another woman to her death

A DeKalb Co woman accused of pushing another woman off a cliff is trying to have the criminal charges thrown out.
According to court records, Loretta Carr is charged with capital murder and kidnapping and is suspected of pushing Mary Isbell to her death in 2021. The search for Isbell is still ongoing. The Dekalb Co. Sheriff's Office is currently on the scene of an undisclosed location, attempting to recover human remains but is refusing to make any other comments on the case.
Carr's lawyers filed motions with the court claiming the state does not have enough evidence to hold her. And that there needs to be more evidence to turn this case over to a grand jury. Another motion asks the judge to grant Carr a bond, considering she has no prior violent offenses.
The judge has now scheduled a preliminary hearing.
It is set for August 21.