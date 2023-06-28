 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 11 AM CDT
FRIDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and
Cullman Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT
Friday. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM Thursday to 11 AM
CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

A Dekalb Co. woman is accused of pushing another woman to her death

  • 0
Loretta Carr

Loretta Carr

A DeKalb Co woman accused of pushing another woman off a cliff is trying to have the criminal charges thrown out.

According to court records, Loretta Carr is charged with capital murder and kidnapping and is suspected of pushing Mary Isbell to her death in 2021. The search for Isbell is still ongoing. The Dekalb Co. Sheriff's Office is currently on the scene of an undisclosed location, attempting to recover human remains but is refusing to make any other comments on the case.

Carr's lawyers filed motions with the court claiming the state does not have enough evidence to hold her. And that there needs to be more evidence to turn this case over to a grand jury. Another motion asks the judge to grant Carr a bond, considering she has no prior violent offenses.

The judge has now scheduled a preliminary hearing.

It is set for August 21.

