A decent end to the workweek

For Friday, expect a little more cloud cover and temperatures in the lower 80s again during the afternoon. An isolated shower isn't impossible, but the better rain chances hold off until the weekend. Isolated showers and storms pop up Saturday, then an approaching cold front brings more rain Saturday night into Sunday.
The model data for next week is not in great agreement about the timing and placement of the next few rounds of rain and storms, but there is a consensus in that we remain in an active pattern with warm temperatures. Highs will stay in the lower 80s for the majority of next week, with at least a few showers and storms possible each day.