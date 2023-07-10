A Decatur city ordinance may ban parking in front yards if passed

A proposed Decatur city ordinance could start punishing residents for parking in their front yards.
This comes as the planning commission is working to update city ordinances dating back to the 1950s. This ordinance would ban parking on front lawns and would also restrict driveways from being any wider than 12 feet.
Residents will now be expected to either park on the street or in their back or side yards. And if someone lives on a corner lot, both sides facing the street will now be considered the front lawn. Decatur resident Shannon Dozier said this is something the city government should stay out of.
"Feel it ain't none of their business where we park," Dozier said. "On the side of the road, man, that's not good because people fly up and down these roads here. But I prefer them to get the cars off the street, put them in the yard or something."
Mayor Tab Bowling said this new ordinance could help keep the city and its neighborhoods in excellent shape.
"If we have cars parked in yards that lend itself to other things being placed in yards," Bowling said. "They don't lend themselves to nice neighborhoods. Clean yards, lawns, and that's what we are ultimately wanting to get to."
There are exceptions to the ordinance. Like if there's been a death in the family or someone is having a family gathering. But if someone does not fall into those exceptions, then you do not have long to move your car.
"There's a 24-hour window there where you can have a car in the yard, but if it goes beyond that, then when we are in a position to be able to enforce the ordinance, then that's when we'll enforce it," Bowling said.
The first phase of enforcement is a letter sent to the resident. The courts will decide fines for this ordinance at a later date. Bowling said he expects the public to come and speak and give their opinions at upcoming meetings, which they will release the dates for soon.
The planning board could vote on this within the next month.
