A couple more afternoons of sun and warmth

Temperatures dip to the low to mid 30s the next couple of mornings and afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 60s again as well. The pattern shifts this weekend when our next cold fronts passes.
The forecast for this weekend is still up in the air a bit. Data sources aren't in great agreement regarding the chance for rain and maybe even snow. What we're expecting at this point is that temperatures will be dropping Saturday. We shouldn't see more than isolated showers during the day. Overnight, with lingering moisture and falling temperatures it wouldn't be impossible to see some snowflakes but accumulating snow doesn't look likely. We'll go from the 60s on Friday to barely cracking the lower 50s Saturday, finally we closing out the weekend with temperatures in the mid 40s on Sunday. Valentine's Day is chilly but mostly sunny.