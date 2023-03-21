A Corvette theft and chase leave a teen with multiple charges

A teenager is facing charges for a Corvette theft caught on video.
He was arrested after leading officers on an early morning chase from Meridianville to Huntsville. The chase ended in a crash near the Bob Wallace ramp of Memorial Pkwy, but it started at the Patriot Automotive lot. The teenage suspect broke a window, entered the car lot office, and began breaking into locked desks and cabinets.
Lot owner Daniel Wilbanks said this is where the suspect found the key to the 2016 Z06 Corvette. The Corvette was heavily modified and had more than 800 hp. Wilbanks said it would be the car to evade police in, but this particular car needed a replacement part that prevents the engine from melting. Wilbanks believed that was the reason the suspect was caught.
After getting in the car, the suspect blew through a fence and into a ditch to reach the highway when an officer arrived on the lot at roughly 2:40 a.m. The suspect sustained no injuries from the crash but is charged with theft of property, burglary, and fleeing and attempting to evade. The Corvette, priced at almost $73,000, is totaled and likely sustained massive engine damage from the 11 mile pursuit.
Wilbanks said his cars are insured, and he is thankful for the quick response of the Madison County Sheriffs and Huntsville Police Department.