A cool, gray start to the weekend

In the wake of a cold front, temperatures dip to the mid-50s by Saturday morning. Model forecasts keep trending cooler with Saturday's temperatures, keeping a decent amount of cloud cover and only indicating highs in the mid to upper 60s (at best). Mother's Day will be warmer with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.
Looking ahead to next week, temperatures are climbing and the heat is on! With expected highs near 90 degrees both Tuesday and Wednesday, it will be our hottest stretch of the year so far. These values are about 10 degrees above average for this time of year. It's looking like next week will be mainly dry, too.