A cold start to the workweek

A cold front has cleared the heavy rain and thunderstorms out of north Alabama. Behind the front, gusty north winds up to 35 mph will usher in a rapid cool down through Monday morning.
Thankfully it will take until after midnight for temperatures to reach freezing and we'll only see a couple of hours in the upper 20s prior to sunrise Monday. This along with gusty dry winds will prevent any widespread black ice development tomorrow morning.
It will be sunny from sunrise to sunset but those gusty winds will drop wind chills to the upper teens Monday morning. Afternoon highs only reach the mid 40s tomorrow with wind chills in the 30s.
North Alabama eventually rebounds back to the 50s by Wednesday with dry conditions lasting through the end of the workweek.