A cloudy start to the weekend, big improvements by Mother's Day

In the wake of yesterday's cold front, northwest winds are blowing much cooler air into North Alabama. With a decent amount of cloud cover today to go along with those winds, highs will only manage the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Mother's Day will be warmer with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.
Looking ahead to next week, temperatures are climbing and the heat is on! With expected highs near 90 degrees both Tuesday and Wednesday, it will be our hottest stretch of the year so far. These values are about 10 degrees above average for this time of year. It's looking like next week will be mainly dry, too.