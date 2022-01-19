A chance at freezing drizzle, then cold and blustery Thursday

This cold front sends temperatures into the 30s tonight and wind chill values into the teens Thursday morning. While there's still a little lingering moisture, we can see a quick, light glaze of ice. With less than a tenth of an inch expected, it won't be enough to weigh down trees and power lines, but it will be enough to create some slick spots on bridges and overpasses. Be mindful of this threat if you're traveling early Thursday morning.
Through the day Thursday, any warming will be a struggle. Highs barely crack the freezing mark and clouds hang tough. A brutal north wind will make it feel like the 20s all day long. As for Friday, some data sources have been hinting at a shot of flurries across northeast Alabama, but recent model runs are starting to shy away from that scenario. At this point, it wouldn't be impossible to see snowflakes, but accumulation certainly looks unlikely. Heading into the weekend, the chill hangs around and the sun returns! Lows are in the teens and 20s and highs hit the 40s both Saturday and Sunday.