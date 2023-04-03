A brief dry break helps highs surge to the 80s on Tuesday

A few breaks in the clouds late today will give way to mainly cloudy skies tonight. A few areas of fog and drizzle will be possible late tonight through tomorrow morning mainly in northeast Alabama. Lows will be in the low 60s.
Tomorrow will start overcast, but sunshine should break through in the afternoon. It's shaping up to be our warmest day of the year with forecast highs in the mid 80s. Another round of mid 80s are in the forecast for Wednesday as well.
Tuesday will likely be our lone dry day of the week. A few thunderstorms will be possible mainly in northwest Alabama late in the day Wednesday. A line of showers and storms will then slowly drift across our area Wednesday night through Thursday. The severe weather risk is low, but isolated damaging wind and hail will be possible.
Additional rain is expected Friday into Saturday. It may not be until Sunday that we get another completely dry day in North Alabama. Highs Thursday through Saturday will drop to the 60s.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 60s. Areas of fog & drizzle possible mainly east. Wind: SE 6-12 MPH.
TUESDAY: Cloudy morning, partly sunny afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind: S 8-16 MPH.