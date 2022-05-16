A brief break in the heat to start the week

It is a muggy start to the workweek with temperatures in the mid 60s as you head out the door. A cold front just to our northwest will move southeast into North Alabama this morning. This will usher in slightly cooler temperatures and kick out the humidity for a couple days. Highs are very seasonable in the mid 80s this afternoon with clearing skies as the front moves through. Northwest winds up to 15 MPH will make for a very pleasant evening to be outside! With clear skies sticking around, we drop into the upper 50s Tuesday morning, which may be just enough to grab a light jacket for the morning drive.
The reprieve from the Summer heat does not last long. Highs Tuesday stay in the mid 80s with plenty of sunshine. By Wednesday, we surge into the low and maybe mid 90s with feels like temperatures possibly reaching the upper 90s. There is a low end chance for spotty storms Wednesday and Thursday, but the higher rain coverage will be to our north. We stay in the low to mid 90s through Friday. By the weekend, our next cold front brings widespread showers and storms to the area, mainly on Saturday. The risk for severe storms is low at this time, but trends indicate Saturday could turn into a washout depending on the exact timing of those storms. Sunday looks drier and cooler with highs near 80.