A break from the storms Thursday

Once again Wednesday evening, we saw flash flooding in North Alabama. Two to three inches of rain fell on parts of Franklin and Colbert counties and this on top of several inches of rain that fell Tuesday. Localized spots in these areas have seen 5 to 6 inches or more in just the last 24 hours.
There is a bit of a break in the storms Thursday, in fact we'll see mostly sunny skies for much of the day.
By Friday, another round of storms is possible but recent data has pushed the brunt of the storms to our south. An additional 0.25 to 0.50" of rain is possible to end end of the workweek. The weekend still looks dry and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.