A blast of cold air to end the weekend

Much colder temperatures are on the way for Sunday as arctic air rushes into North Alabama. We'll plummet from the upper 50s in the morning to the mid 40s by the afternoon.
Showers develop around midday and data sources are showing the chance for snow behind the rain. Any snowfall will have to overcome very warm ground temperatures to begin to accumulate. We will also have a concern for black ice as lows dip to the upper 20s Sunday night.
Temperatures are much closer to average the remainder of the week with highs in the 50s and lows mainly in the 30s and 40s.