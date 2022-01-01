A blast of cold air to end the weekend

You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 615 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 16.4 feet early
Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.4 feet on 03/08/1941.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southwestern Madison County in north central Alabama...

* Until 500 AM CST.

* At 146 AM CST, Gauge reports and radar trends indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain have pushed Indian Creek above
flood stage to around 7.9 feet. Flash flooding is occurring at
this time near Indian Creek and will continue through 3 AM CDT.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Gauges reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana,
Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
3 AM CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations around one inch,
with localized amounts up to two inches.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Slippery road conditions may develop this evening and
overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling if snow is encountered.

&&

A blast of cold air to end the weekend

  • 0

Weather 01/01/22

Much colder temperatures are on the way for Sunday as arctic air rushes into North Alabama. We'll plummet from the upper 50s in the morning to the mid 40s by the afternoon.

Showers develop around midday and data sources are showing the chance for snow behind the rain. Any snowfall will have to overcome very warm ground temperatures to begin to accumulate.  We will also have a concern for black ice as lows dip to the upper 20s Sunday night.

Temperatures are much closer to average the remainder of the week with highs in the 50s and lows mainly in the 30s and 40s. 

Future radar

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

