Neighbors react after outside gunfire hits sleeping Decatur woman in her home

Neighbors in one Decatur apartment complex are stunned after an early Thursday morning shooting left one Decatur woman seriously injured, with police still looking for a suspect.
The Decatur Police Department said officers were on their way to a shots fired call when they received a call from a woman who said she had been struck by gunfire on Wimberly Drive SW.
"It was a big bang that hit my house and I didn't know what happened," said Casino White, who lives in the area. "It was something I've never seen before."
Police would find a woman shot, who neighbors said was sleeping when the bullet came through her home.
Another neighbor, who lives directly above that woman's home, said he had just moved in to the area a week ago and he said he would have never expected this to happen.
"It was about twelve, one o'clock and I heard a bunch of gunshots," said Travious Hood. "I got up and looked out the back window and didn't see anything."
Three apartment units and two vehicles were found with holes from bullets, and police said they found multiple shell casings over a stretch of land.
"I thought it was going to be a quiet neighborhood to raise kids," said Hood.
One neighbor, who asked to not be on-camera, said she had talked to the injured woman's family and the woman's jaw had been shattered. She said the bullet had just narrowly missed hitting the woman's spinal cord, but she is expected to be OK.
The Decatur Police Department is asking anyone with any information to contact them directly at 256-341-4600 or through their anonymous tip line at 256-341-4636.