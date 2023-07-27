 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105-109 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

A Biblical miracle in Korea

herman hilmes

Herman Hilmes (right) holds the Bible over his chest where he was shot, after he was presented the Purple Heart.

While in Korea, devout catholic Herman Hilmes carried his Bible in chest pocket. An easy find for his daily prayers.

In June of 1953, while in front of the lines assisting an injured soldier, Hilmes had a brush with death.

"All of a sudden, pew! pew! pew! pew! Come down the hill and a machine gun was shooting at us," he explained, "Two hot pokers went through me and felt very uncomfortable. It had so much pressure it knocked me down backwards down the hill a portion. I yelled out, I'm hit! I'm hit! (and) They come running down."

He remembers the 4 KATUSAs in his platoon carrying him about a mile back to the line without stopping.

"They kept calling me squad leader, squad leader, and I really couldn't say anything. I was kind of numb," he remembered.

Hilmes went to MASH and then immediately went off to Seoul and eventually to Osaka.

"The doctor come in with a priest. He was holding a book. I looked at it and said I have one just like that, and he (the priest) said no this is yours and he handed it to the doctor the doctor took it and pushed it against my chest and said that bible saved your life. Had it gone through you, it would have cut the main artery and you would've been gone. He said you're very fortunate and at that time it was pretty sobering, so I probably cried a little bit."

herman hilmes

The front of the Bible Herman Hilmes carried in Korea. 

The round penetrated the cover but was stopped. A near miss. A true miracle. To this day, the bullet remains.

"I don't want to dislodge that bullet," Hilmes said, "I don't want to change anything. That's the way the good Lord put it, and that's the way it's going to stay."

Hilmes spent 20 years and one day in the Army. Settling in Huntsville following an assignment on Redstone. Never doubting the creative power of the man upstairs in his daily prayers.

Herman Hilmes

Herman Hilmes left the bullet in his Bible, exactly where God placed it. 

"There's' not a day that goes by I don't think about it, it's part of my morning prayers. I thank the Lord that I survived by the Bible."

