A Biblical miracle in Korea

While in Korea, devout catholic Herman Hilmes carried his Bible in chest pocket. An easy find for his daily prayers.
In June of 1953, while in front of the lines assisting an injured soldier, Hilmes had a brush with death.
"All of a sudden, pew! pew! pew! pew! Come down the hill and a machine gun was shooting at us," he explained, "Two hot pokers went through me and felt very uncomfortable. It had so much pressure it knocked me down backwards down the hill a portion. I yelled out, I'm hit! I'm hit! (and) They come running down."
He remembers the 4 KATUSAs in his platoon carrying him about a mile back to the line without stopping.
"They kept calling me squad leader, squad leader, and I really couldn't say anything. I was kind of numb," he remembered.
Hilmes went to MASH and then immediately went off to Seoul and eventually to Osaka.
"The doctor come in with a priest. He was holding a book. I looked at it and said I have one just like that, and he (the priest) said no this is yours and he handed it to the doctor the doctor took it and pushed it against my chest and said that bible saved your life. Had it gone through you, it would have cut the main artery and you would've been gone. He said you're very fortunate and at that time it was pretty sobering, so I probably cried a little bit."
The round penetrated the cover but was stopped. A near miss. A true miracle. To this day, the bullet remains.
"I don't want to dislodge that bullet," Hilmes said, "I don't want to change anything. That's the way the good Lord put it, and that's the way it's going to stay."
Hilmes spent 20 years and one day in the Army. Settling in Huntsville following an assignment on Redstone. Never doubting the creative power of the man upstairs in his daily prayers.
"There's' not a day that goes by I don't think about it, it's part of my morning prayers. I thank the Lord that I survived by the Bible."