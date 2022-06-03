A beautiful start to the weekend

Cooler, drier air is filtering into North Alabama. Expect a pleasant start to your Saturday with temperatures near 60 degrees. It will be sunny from start to finish and highs reach the upper 80s during the afternoon.
Although it's dry Saturday, humidity begins to increase and isolated afternoon storms are back in the picture on Sunday. In fact, isolated to scattered afternoon storms are in the forecast each day all next week as well. Activity becomes a bit more widespread toward the end of the middle of the work week and temperatures remain seasonally hot - near 90 each afternoon. A few stronger storms look possible with an approaching cold front by next Wednesday.