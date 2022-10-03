A beautiful start to a fabulous weather week

Good Monday morning to you!
If you loved this weekend's weather, then you're in for a treat!
High temperatures will remain in the upper 70s both Monday and Tuesday and then will slightly rise to the low 80s mid-week. A cold front moves through North Alabama and Southern Tennessee on Friday night, which means our wake-up temperatures Saturday morning will be quite chilly and in the upper 40s.
This weekend's high temperatures will be near 70, each day.
Plenty of sunshine sticks around for the rest of the work-week and even into this weekend and we will continue to be accompanied by a pleasant but gusty breeze.
MONDAY: Sunny, very breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Wind: N at 15 mph, gusts up to 25 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear, on the chilly side. Lows in the low 50s. Wind: N at 10 mph.