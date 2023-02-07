A 43-year career at Redstone Arsenal, fueled by an editor's love for the story

Each week, the Redstone Rocket delivers all things Redstone Arsenal and beyond. Often, the writers are just as inspiring as the stories they share, fueled by a passion much bigger than themselves.
It's no different for longtime editor, Skip Vaughn.
Vaughn never envisioned himself as a public affairs specialist for the U.S. Army or editor of the Redstone Arsenal's longtime newspaper of record.
"I'm a newspaper guy," he said. "I enjoy my work, I love to write, I love to take pictures and focus on people."
As a young reporter for the Huntsville Times, he applied for and accepted the position on Redstone Arsenal to appease his father, a World War II veteran who was retiring from military service. That was in 1980.
"He's up there now, probably laughing," Vaughn said with a smile. "I said, 'OK, Dad,' but I didn't tell him my plan was to work two years out here and go back to the Huntsville Times, and I thank him every day, because I have the best job in the world."
June will mark 43 years for him at Redstone Arsenal.
"I fell in love with it, and that's why I stayed," he said.
He and the team at the Redstone Rocket are preserving history, one story at a time. They lead coverage of the latest happenings on Redstone Arsenal each week, opening the gates for the outside world.
"We try to help," Vaughn said. "We try to get them news information that they wouldn't get elsewhere."
Sometimes, that means sitting down with veterans, like the more than 403 Vietnam War veterans that Vaughn has interviewed for "Vietnam Revisited," a series they started in January 2015.
For the 1972 Butler High grad, the mission gets even more personal.
"I had a classmate, Joel Hankins," Vaughn recalled. "He was in the Air Force JROTC with me at Butler, and when he graduated, he was ahead of me, and he graduated, joined the Army and went to the Rangers."
Hankins died on his first night mission in 1971.
"I can still see his face," Vaughn said, adding he visits the memorial wall whenever he goes to Washington, D.C., to see Hankins' name.
It's a fire that drives his passion to give back to those who served during his era, to help their healing process.
"It's an honor to tell their stories. That's how we preserve it," he said.
You can read Vaughn's stories and others each week in the Redstone Rocket. New issues come out on Wednesdays.