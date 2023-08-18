90s return to North Alabama this weekend

*31 Alert Days have been issued for next Wednesday and Thursday due to the threat of dangerous heat*
The weather is going to cooperate for your outdoor weekend plans. Saturday will be very similar to Friday with mainly sunny skies, seasonably low humidity, and highs near 90. Temperatures and humidity climb a bit on Sunday. Look for highs in the low to mid-90s and heat index values in the mid-90s to low 100s.
A strong ridge of high pressure will keep conditions sunny, dry and hot most of next week. Highs each day will likely be in the mid-90s. Some may even climb to the upper 90s by Wednesday and Thursday. Heat index values in the 105-110 will make for dangerously hot conditions.
Pop-up storms may come into play by next weekend, but even that's not a sure thing. Generally speaking, it's shaping up to be a dry end to the month of August.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: NE 3-7 MPH.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 90. Wind: E 3-7 MPH.