90-year-old tree falls near Sheffield City Hall in Colbert County

A tree has fallen near Sheffield City Hall in Colbert County.
According to Mayor Steve Stanley, the tree was 90 years old and no one was hurt.
Please avoid this area until the tree is removed.
A tree has fallen near Sheffield City Hall in Colbert County.
According to Mayor Steve Stanley, the tree was 90 years old and no one was hurt.
Please avoid this area until the tree is removed.
Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.