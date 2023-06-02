 Skip to main content
90-year-old tree falls near Sheffield City Hall in Colbert County

A tree has fallen near Sheffield City Hall in Colbert County. 

According to Mayor Steve Stanley, the tree was 90 years old and no one was hurt. 

Please avoid this area until the tree is removed. 

