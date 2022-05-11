9-year-old girl dies in Colbert County crash

A 9-year-old girl was fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Colbert County.
The crash happened about 7:15 a.m. on Alabama 247, about seven miles west of Tuscumbia, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Troopers say the child and Lyndsie D. Terry, of Town Creek, were in 2022 Hyundai Elantra that was in a head-on collision with a 2018 Nissan Pathfinder.
According to a post on Red Bay Elementary School’s Facebook page, Terry is a speech teacher there. The post says Terry’s daughter Bella, a fourth grader, was killed in the crash.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash.