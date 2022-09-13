9-year-old boy hospitalized after violent attack by pack of dogs in Lawrence County

A 9-year-old Lawrence County boy is recovering at Huntsville Hospital after he was attacked by a pack of dogs while riding his bike.
Gavin Peoples was attacked Saturday afternoon on Lawrence County Road 582. His mother, Stephanie Overton, said if it wasn't for nearby residents rushing to rescue him, "there is no telling what we would be doing today."
"Gavin actually told me (the dog) grabbed him by his back leg and pulled him off the bike, and he went to hit the dog to try to get it off of him," said Overton. "And when he did, the other dogs jumped on him."
According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, five dogs were involved in the attack. Witnesses freed Gavin from the dogs and provided first aid until responders from Lawrence County Emergency Medical Services and Speake Volunteer Fire Department arrived.
Overton said Gavin was rushed to Huntsville Hospital, where he was taken almost immediately into surgery. The sheriff's office reported puncture wounds and severe lacerations from dog bites on his leg and neck, leaving Gavin in serious condition.
"He was in surgery for almost four hours," Overton said, adding Gavin had about 30 wounds that needed stitches.
By Tuesday, he was able to take a few steps in the hospital but still has trouble with his left arm, Overton said.
"He's heartbroken and torn up and hurting, but he's so tough," she said. "We're so proud of him, and we tell him constantly how proud of him we are."
Each of the dogs involved in the attack has been euthanized and submitted for rabies testing, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators are working the Lawrence County District Attorney's Office to determine possible charges in the case.
The dogs were being cared for by the owner's girlfriend while the owner was being held in the Lawrence County Jail on unrelated charges, the sheriff's office said.
Meanwhile, Overton has a message for all pet owners: Take care of them, love them, but be cautious and responsible.
"We have dogs," she said. "I would tell you they would never bite, but it's an animal. You can say a horse will never kick, and it might kick you one day. You just have to be cautious. You just have to be responsible."