9-year-old attacked by dogs in Lawrence County makes a complete recovery

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Visibility reductions to one-quarter of a mile or less in locally dense fog. * WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Limestone and Madison Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&