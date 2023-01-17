9-year-old attacked by dogs in Lawrence County makes a complete recovery

A 9-year-old boy in Lawrence County is completely healed after being attacked by a pack of dogs.
It happened on Lawrence County Road 582 in September of 2022.
PREVIOUS: 9-year-old boy hospitalized after violent attack by pack of dogs in Lawrence County
Gavin Peoples was injured in the attack and rushed to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries.
Good and great are a couple of words Peoples used to describe how he's feeling these days.
He doesn't remember much about the attack, just a little bit of what happened after in the hospital.
Peoples spent a few days in the hospital with about 30 wounds that needed stitches.
Once discharged, he went through physical therapy for about two months to work on regaining full mobility.
Peoples is back to being able to do what 9-year-olds do!
One of his favorite activities he says is playing basketball.
"I am pretty sure I like cried during his first practice and teared up because I was just excited that he could use that arm and shoot and make it still," Peoples mom Stephanie Overton said.
Overton says she's overjoyed her son is back to his normal self and grateful for all of the love the family received while he was healing.
"We can't say thank you enough for the love and support and prayers," Overton said. "All of the things that were sent to Gavin to make him smile again and let him know that he could get through this. We could never say thank you enough."
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office arrested 36-year-old Tanya Emery for violation of Emily's Law.
It was enacted to hold owners responsible for dangerous dogs that attack and cause serious injury.
Emery was in court for a preliminary hearing in December.
This case is now in the hands of the grand jury.