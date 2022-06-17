 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Alabama.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

84-year-old man, 75-year-old woman murdered in Vestavia Hills church shooting; suspect in custody

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) - Police investigating a shooting at an Alabama church that killed two people and wounded another said Friday that the shooter was a 71-year-old man who occasionally attended services.

Police Capt. Shane Ware did not identify the suspect, who was taken into custody following the shooting Thursday night at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills.

Ware said prosecutors were preparing warrants to charge him with capital murder.

Ware said the man pulled a gun and opened fire during a potluck dinner attended by other church members.

He killed an 84-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman, and left another woman wounded, before a person in the room restrained the gunman.

