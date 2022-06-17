84-year-old man, 75-year-old woman murdered in Vestavia Hills church shooting; suspect in custody

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) - Police investigating a shooting at an Alabama church that killed two people and wounded another said Friday that the shooter was a 71-year-old man who occasionally attended services.
Police Capt. Shane Ware did not identify the suspect, who was taken into custody following the shooting Thursday night at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills.
Ware said prosecutors were preparing warrants to charge him with capital murder.
Ware said the man pulled a gun and opened fire during a potluck dinner attended by other church members.
He killed an 84-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman, and left another woman wounded, before a person in the room restrained the gunman.