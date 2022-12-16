 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Madison and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 17.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CST Friday was 17.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.0
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.0 feet on 01/05/1972.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

83-year-old Scottsboro man indicted on rape, child sex abuse charges

  • 0
Herman Clevy McIntire

A Scottsboro man has been indicted on multiple charges, including sex abuse of a child under 12. 

Scottsboro Police began investigating 83-year-old Herman Clevy McIntire in June after receiving a report about sexual abuse in their jurisdiction. Their findings were then presented to a Jackson County grand jury, which returned a six-count indictment against McIntire.

He was arrested Wednesday on the indictment warrant, which includes the following charges:

  • First-degree rape
  • First-degree sodomy
  • Sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old
  • Two counts forced sexual contact
  • Indecent exposure

McIntire remains in the Jackson County Jail as of Friday with bond set at $176,000.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

