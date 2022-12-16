83-year-old Scottsboro man indicted on rape, child sex abuse charges

A Scottsboro man has been indicted on multiple charges, including sex abuse of a child under 12.
Scottsboro Police began investigating 83-year-old Herman Clevy McIntire in June after receiving a report about sexual abuse in their jurisdiction. Their findings were then presented to a Jackson County grand jury, which returned a six-count indictment against McIntire.
He was arrested Wednesday on the indictment warrant, which includes the following charges:
- First-degree rape
- First-degree sodomy
- Sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old
- Two counts forced sexual contact
- Indecent exposure
McIntire remains in the Jackson County Jail as of Friday with bond set at $176,000.