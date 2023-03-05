8-year-old dies following accidental shooting in Franklin County

An 8-year-old has died following an accidental shooting in Franklin County.
Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver says the 8-year-old was in a bedroom with his 4-year-old brother when a gun discharged.
The incident happened at a home on Gravel Hill Road around 5:45 Saturday evening.
The 8-year-old was transported to Russellville Hospital and then airlifted to Birmingham where he later died.
Sheriff Oliver says the gun was found outside near the front steps of the home after being removed from a vehicle.
This was an accidental shooting.
It remains under investigation.