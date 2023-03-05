 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Jackson, Madison and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 16.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 AM CST Sunday was 17.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this afternoon and continue falling to 4.7 feet Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

8-year-old dies following accidental shooting in Franklin County

  • Updated
  • 0
FATAL SHOOTING WEB IMAGE.jpg

An 8-year-old has died following an accidental shooting in Franklin County.

Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver says the 8-year-old was in a bedroom with his 4-year-old brother when a gun discharged.

The incident happened at a home on Gravel Hill Road around 5:45 Saturday evening.

The 8-year-old was transported to Russellville Hospital and then airlifted to Birmingham where he later died.

Sheriff Oliver says the gun was found outside near the front steps of the home after being removed from a vehicle.

This was an accidental shooting.

It remains under investigation.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

