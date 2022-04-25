8-year-old boy finds multiple dead dogs in Madison County; dozens more chained up, malnourished

One mother is calling for change after her young son stumbled upon three dead dogs on her neighbor’s property, where dozens of others were chained up and malnourished.
Once her son told her what he saw, Britanie Emens immediately called the Madison County Sheriff's Office and animal control. Officers wrote up a detailed report, providing graphic details of what they saw firsthand.
That was Friday, April 15. One week later, those dogs are still in the same, neglectful situation.
"When Bryce went out there and he found what he found ... That's heartbreaking for me to know that my 8-year-old child saw that," said Emens.
Emens owns multiple acres of property in Hazel Green, and her neighbor has been keeping kennels on the outskirts of her land.
"If I just call and say, 'Hey, there's a bunch of pits chained and caged on my property,' like, nobody cares. But the day that we found the dead ones, now it's a game changer," she said.
It was her 8-year-old son, Bryce, who found the dogs last Friday.
"It's just really sad," said Bryce.
Emens immediately called the sheriff's office and animal control. Animal control found 12 chained and caged pitbulls, multiple malnourished dogs and three dead dogs that appeared to have passed more than two weeks ago, according to the sheriff's report.
The report goes on to say that in between two of the cages is a burn pile, containing multiple bones from other canines.
"Now, I'm scared when (my son) comes out here by himself to go fishing ... or with his little buddies, what's going to happen next?" asked Emens.
The sheriff's report was filed one week ago, and Emens said animal control has yet to pick up any of the dogs.
"Something is going be done, but is it going to happen tomorrow? Is it going to happen a month from now? You know, how long do these babies have to sit over there?" she asked.
Her son is fighting for change alongside her.
"Since I saw that, I'm like, 'Let's go forward. Let's keep going,'" said Bryce.
"When you see people fighting for better animal laws, this is why. We're really not trying to do anything to hurt any agriculture business or anything like that. We're simply just trying to get an animal what it deserves, which is food, water and shelter," said Emens.
The sheriff's report says the homeowner, Joseph Sanchez, was not home at the time of the incident, and investigators would follow up with Sanchez regarding the welfare of his dogs. WAAY 31 reached out to the Madison County Sheriff's Office to see if anyone has followed up yet, but had not heard back as of Friday.